New film studios plan revealed for High Wycombe
- Published
Plans for a new film studio which could see its first feature film shot there later this year have been revealed.
Stage Fifty said the eight-stage Wycombe Film Studios, near High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, would support about 1,200 jobs.
It said a temporary planning application for the 26-acre site near the M40 had been submitted to support a film shooting in 2022.
An application for a permanent studio will follow later this year.
Studio operator Stage Fifty said the 295,000 sq ft (27,406 sq m) independent film studios to the south west of High Wycombe will be their third site in the UK, alongside those at Farnborough in Hampshire and Winnersh in Berkshire.
The proposed site, next to Wycombe Air Park, was allocated as a strategic employment area in Wycombe District's local plan in 2019.
The company said the plans, which it had been working on for two years, were for a "world-class sustainable" film studio that would "establish High Wycombe as a hub for global film and TV production".
It has received temporary planning approval from Buckinghamshire Council to build one stage and workshops and has submitted further applications for three more stages to support a "major feature film" this year.
Subject to planning, a phased build for the remaining stages will take place over the next 18 months.
Chief executive officer, James Enright, said: "We'll apply for full planning permission to create the long-term permanent studio in the coming months.
"Wycombe Film Studios will stimulate economic growth throughout the region, supporting around 600 temporary jobs during the construction phase alone.
"Once the studio is operational, it will create around 750 full-time direct jobs and support 450 indirect jobs in the supply chain.
"Ideal for independent productions and global franchises alike, the studio will establish High Wycombe as a destination for national and international film and high-end television projects, attracting the world's most innovative content creators and inspiring a new generation of British filmmakers in the heart of Buckinghamshire."
