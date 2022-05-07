Milton Keynes keyworkers proud to take part in Jubilee pageant
- Published
Two keyworkers who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic say they are proud to have been selected to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Alyssia Jacobs, a Milton Keynes primary school teacher, said it will be an "honour" to take part.
Fellow resident Lynsey Marriot, a community champion for the supermarket Morrisons, said she was "blown away" at being selected.
They will be part of a parade down London's Mall on 5 June.
Mrs Marriot said she was chosen to be one of a number of scroll bearers of a giant 7m (23ft) high banner because she organised a scheme to distribute waste food from the Milton Keynes store to families in need.
The scrolls were made at the Kinetika studios in Purfleet, Essex, along with costumes and flags that will feature in a special dance during the Jubilee parade.
The event is part of a four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
"The donations saved 11 tonnes of food from landfill, it went on peoples tables instead", Mrs Marriot said.
"We were filling up community fridges around Milton Keynes, we're just helping hundreds of people a year, its fantastic."
She said she was "blown away" when she found out she had been selected.
"It's very nerve-racking but I'm really excited. I'm 43 and I couldn't wait to tell my mum - she was thrilled.
"My husband was really proud, he was just really thrilled that my work had been recognised, as I had."
Ms Jacobs, who teaches at Christ the Sower Primary, said she was nominated for working in school every day during the pandemic.
"I was a bit confused about it all but now I'm really really excited," she said.
"It's been really clear how honoured I should be.
"I know my two nans, they're very religious and they really, really love the Queen so I know they'd be proud of me."
Rehearsals have been taking place to make sure the keyworkers are prepared.
When Mrs Marriott saw her scroll she said: "I had no idea it was going to be my image, in my work uniform, carrying my charity badge, it was fantastic."
"We're the lucky ones getting recognition, but every keyworker through lockdown deserves recognition", she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk