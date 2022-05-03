M1 closed northbound at Luton after multi-vehicle crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash, National Highways said

The northbound carriageway of the M1 remains closed after a "serious multi-vehicle collision".

National Highways said the road between junctions 10 for Luton and 11 for Dunstable would be shut for "several hours".

Emergency services are at the scene while police carry out an investigation.

"There are currently delays of 45 minutes and approximately 3.6 miles (6k) of congestion" it added.

"The carriageway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours for collision investigations to be carried out."

Road users have been told to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time", it said.

