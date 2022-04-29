Shani Warren: Man goes on trial for 1987 murder in Buckinghamshire
A man has gone on trial accused of murdering Shani Warren, whose body was found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.
The 26-year-old was found in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
Donald Robertson, now 66, denies the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of Ms Warren.
He also denies the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in July 1981, which took place less than four miles from where Ms Warren's body was found.
Reading Crown Court heard he previously admitted raping a 14-year-old girl in 1981 in Buckinghamshire.
Prosecutor John Price QC said that in October 1981 Mr Robertson admitted raping the child in an attack which took place in August of that year.
The rape involved Mr Robertson threatening the girl with a broken bottle.
Mr Price said there were similarities in all three cases.
'Bound and gagged'
Ms Warren's body was found on Easter Saturday in 1987 by a woman walking her dog.
The witness, who is no longer alive, told police at the time the first thing she saw was a pair of hands "with beautifully manicured nails", tied with something red, which was later confirmed to be a car jump-lead, the court heard.
Mr Price said the dog walker flagged down passing motorists who helped pull Ms Warren's body from the water as it was not clear if she was alive.
"After the body was taken out of the water, it could now be seen, not only was it bound hand and foot, but also gagged by a piece of cloth wrapped around the head and knotted towards the back, at the left side," Mr Price said.
It had been established Ms Warren had most likely died the day before, on Good Friday, the court heard.
The jury was told a post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as drowning.
"In other words, she must still have been alive" when she went into the water, Mr Price said.
The court heard there was bruising to Ms Warren's neck and pin prick-sized bleeds to her face, eyes and scalp, which Mr Price said "pointed strongly to an act of strangulation".
Mr Robertson was questioned by police in 1981 about the rape of the 16-year-old girl, the jury was told.
He denied the offence and was released.
The alleged victim will give evidence during the trial.
The jury was told Mr Robertson had chosen not to attend the trial, with Mr Justice Wall stating he had a right to do so and it should not be held against him.
The trial continues.
