Lilley: Teenager struck by car on dual carriageway dies
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car on a dual carriageway.
The teenager was hit by a black Kia Sorento on the A505 Beech Hill at Lilley, near Hitchin, at about 01:50 BST. He died at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police said emergency services attended and the driver assisted officers with their inquiries.
Sgt Tim Davies appealed for dashcam footage of the teenager or the car - an SUV - prior to the incident, as well as the incident itself.
He added that police were working to establish the circumstances, and officers' thoughts were with the family of the person who died.
