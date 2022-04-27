Police officers praised for work at fatal M1 drink-drive crash site
- Published
Two police officers who attended the scene of a crash where two children died due to their mother drink-driving have been awarded for their actions.
Mary McCann was jailed on Monday after admitting causing the deaths of Lilly, four, and Smaller, 10.
The 35-year-old crashed into an HGV on the M1 northbound, near Milton Keynes, on 9 August.
PC Matt Diduca and PC Colin Riley of Thames Valley Police had to run along the motorway to get to the scene.
Due to it being a "smart motorway", the officers were met by four lanes of stationary traffic and no hard shoulder, Thames Valley Police Federation said.
"PC Diduca had to get out of the car and run several miles to the scene with no kit," the federation said.
"When he arrived at the scene, he was faced with one child who had been ejected from the vehicle, suffering non-survivable injuries, and another young child who was in cardiac arrest."
Firefighters performed CPR but the two children died at the scene.
PC Riley managed to obtain medical equipment and then ran along the motorway to join his colleague.
McCann, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink.
Aylesbury Crown Court heard the two children were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
While McCann was "distraught" at the scene, PC Diduca noticed she smelt of alcohol and completed a scene assessment "under incredible stress", the federation said.
PC Diduca described the scene as "devastation" and said it was "difficult" to keep his "emotions in check".
"I was trying to help the fire crew save the children, but I was also mindful that this was potentially a crime scene and I had to do my job," he said.
PC Riley said the incident was "harrowing" but the pair had to "stay professional".
The officers have been given a Thames Valley Police Federation team excellence award for their response.
"I have mixed emotions about winning this Award," PC Riley said.
"It's part of our job, it's what we deal with week in.
"It's nice to be recognised, but it's under very sad circumstances."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk