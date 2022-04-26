Hemel Hempstead: Koi carp worth £8,000 stolen from garden pond
Koi carp worth £8,000 have been stolen from a garden pond.
Hertfordshire Police said 37 fish were taken from a rear garden in Honeycross Road, Hemel Hempstead, overnight between 21 and 22 April.
An electric socket set was also taken from a shed, police said.
Det Con Nia Hadly said the force was "keen to hear from anyone who may have come across koi carp being advertised for sale in suspicious circumstances".
"Understandably, the victim is very upset and we're keen to trace those responsible for the theft as soon as possible," she said.
"We're appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured any CCTV of note, to please come forward."
