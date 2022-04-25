Luton: Boy, 16, uploaded Snapchat video of man he stabbed, jury told
- Published
A teenage boy posted a video of a man he had allegedly stabbed moments before on Snapchat, a court heard.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly stabbed Ghulam Raja, from Bolton, at a house in Dorrington Close, Luton, last November.
The boy, who denies murder, is on trial at Luton Crown Court.
The jury heard how Mr Raja, 63, had travelled with his wife and daughter to Luton to visit his mother when he was fatally wounded.
The court was told how a dispute broke out shortly after their arrival in Dorrington Close.
Sarah Morris, prosecuting, told the jury that before the attack the defendant was heard shouting: "I am going to kill him."
Mr Raja had been stabbed four times with a kitchen knife; once to the front right thigh, once to the neck and twice to the head, the court heard.
Ms Morris said: "One wound entered the brain and caused a catastrophic fatal injury."
Mr Raja lay down and was "bleeding very heavily", she said.
'Hyped up'
The defendant allegedly then took and uploaded a short video of Mr Raja to Snapchat, Ms Morris added.
"He is a young man who is revelling in the fact he has just stabbed the man and wants to broadcast that on social media," she said. "He wants others to see it and he is hyped up."
The jury heard that the teenager called 999 and told the operator there had been a murder and that he was the offender.
He said he had used a knife and told the operator: "I done it in self-defence though. He tried attacking me so I took a knife and stabbed him in the head."
Ms Morris said when the youth was examined at the police station no injuries were found on him apart from a small mark on his right arm.
The boy was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Mr Raja was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he died on 20 November.
Judge Mr Justice John Cavanagh told the jury that the 16-year-old boy accepts he inflicted the injuries but has plead not guilty to murder because he was acting in self-defence and did not intend to kill or cause Mr Raja serious injury.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk