Three injured in vintage car crash in Hemel Hempstead
A man and two boys were injured when the vintage car they were in crashed with another vehicle.
They were travelling in a convertible Citroen which crashed with a Volvo on Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, shortly before 16:30 BST on Sunday.
Police, the fire service and an air ambulance attended the scene.
The injured driver and passengers were taken to Watford General Hospital for treatment and were later discharged.
