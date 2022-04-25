Cyclist stopped twice on M25 and M1 motorways in Hertfordshire
A cyclist stopped by police from riding on the M25 in Hertfordshire was later found cycling on the M1.
Officers found the man in his 20s, riding on the hard shoulder of the M25 near junction 20 for the A40 at about 16:30 BST on Friday.
He was reported for offences and one of the lanes was closed while he was directed safely off the road.
About an hour later, he was stopped on the M1 near junction five for Watford and reported again.
The rider was "reported for additional offences and escorted to place of safety", officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit tweeted.
The force has not yet revealed what the offences were.
Rule 253 of the Highway Code states that UK motorways must not be used by pedestrians, cyclists and certain other vehicles.
