Wycombe Wanderers: The team with a fanbase in Spain
- Published
The man behind a Spanish following for Wycombe Wanderers said the connection was "love at first sight".
More than 100 fans travelled from Spain to watch them beat Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park on Saturday.
Ilie Oleart runs La Media Inglesa, a YouTube channel that covers English football matches for Spanish fans.
The club became the channel's official team after replying to its questionnaire asking why Spaniards should support their team.
"Wycombe Wanderers was the only one who answered in Spanish," Mr Oleart said.
In its response, Wycombe explained how it was a family-orientated club based near London, adding, "we would love to receive many people from Spain in our stadium", said Mr Oleart.
"And then they invited us to their stadium, and then we went there two and a half years ago and from there we started to collaborate."
"Wycombe is a club that mirrors our values. It was love at first sight."
Mr Oleart said Wycombe Wanderers was now the channel's "official club, which we support as a community".
He said fans wanted to attend Saturday's match because it was a "really important game" for the team.
With one game left this season, the Chairboys kept themselves in the League One play-off places with a crucial victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday with a 1-0 win at Adams Park.
They remain sixth in the table, one point ahead of the Owls, having won 11 games in a row.
Mr Oleart said of the win: "Life cannot be better right now, we are really happy here.
"All the Wycombe fans... have really welcomed us with open arms, so we are home."
The media outlet, which has 300,000 subscribers, said fans had been to watch several important matches for the club over recent years.
He said watching the Chairboys was relatively easy with online platforms screening matches.
He said as far as the Spanish fans were concerned "we are in a constant, a permanent relationship with the Chairboys".
