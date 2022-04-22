Milton Keynes teenage pedestrian dies days after road crash

A teenage girl has died days after being hit by a car on a carriageway.
Thames Valley Police said the 15-year-old from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire had been seriously injured on H3 Monks Way in the town at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.
Two other girls, also from Milton Keynes, who were with her at the time were hurt too and taken to hospital.
The driver of the black Mercedes E class remained at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
The force said its thoughts were with the girl's family who were being supported by officers.
"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has any dash-cam [footage] from the area around the time of the incident to please come forward," it said.
