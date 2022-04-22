Bourne End: Two of three bodies found in village named locally
A woman and man whose bodies were found at a sheltered accommodation flat have been named locally.
The pair in their 60s, found dead at Orchard House in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday, are thought to be Susan and Jeffrey Farrance.
The body of a man, in his 50s, from Hazlemere, was also found at the home on Spring Gardens, Bourne End.
Thames Valley Police are yet to release any names but have said a "complex" murder investigation is under way.
The force said officers were called to the address at about 21:55 BST following reports of a disturbance.
It added that formal identification of the bodies was still to take place but confirmed that all three were known to each other and described the incident as a "targeted attack", and were not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
Officers have appealed for anyone who heard a disturbance or saw anything suspicious in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 17:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday to come forward.
Eve Speight, who lives on the second floor with her husband, a few flats down from the one where the bodies were discovered, told the BBC that her husband heard two men arguing earlier in the evening before armed police arrived and a helicopter was circling overheard.
Red Kite housing association, which runs the property where the incident happened, has confirmed it is assisting police with their investigation and working with other tenants who live at the scheme "to ensure they feel safe and secure".
