Luton flats fire: One dead and several in hospital after blaze

Fire broke out in flats in Luton at about 04:00 BST on Thursday

One person has died and several others, including police officers, have been taken to hospital following a fire at a block of high-rise flats.

The blaze broke out at about 04:00 BST in Green Court in Hockwell Ring, Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said one person died at the scene and a small number of people including residents and police officers were being treated in hospital.

A spokesman said all the occupants of the flats had been accounted for.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 appliances to the scene.

Fire took hold at the top of the block of flats
Emergency services remain at the scene

Police said the fire had now been extinguished and the fire service and council were looking after residents who had been evacuated from the building.

An investigation into the cause is under way.

