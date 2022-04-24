St Albans Visual Arts Festival is for all, organiser says
A free visual arts festival featuring about 50 artists will bring "art from inside the gallery outside to the community" its organiser has said.
Aisha Adi, an artist, said the inaugural St Albans Visual Arts Festival (SAVAF), in Hertfordshire, was "for all".
It will be held in a variety of places across the city, including the cathedral and Vintry Garden, as well as a mural being installed on Drovers Way.
It runs from 29 April to 6 May.
Ms Adi, said she came up with the idea after she founded the Collective Gallery Art Project Space, to support local artists.
"Our ethos is art is for all of us.
"I'm excited to see it all come together - this is most definitely just the start. We're planning to expand and do something even bigger next year."
She said there would be something for everyone as a "plethora" of about 50 artists were taking part, showcasing more than 100 pieces in a variety of styles, including contemporary, abstract, traditional, landscape, sculpture, ceramics and photography.
"St Albans is a creative city, there is so much talent on display, so come here and view the artwork."
The work can be seen in different settings, including the mural in the city centre, created by local artist Ant Steel.
Ms Adi said she was excited that St Albans' "acclaimed" artist and sculptor, Diane Maclean, will be hosting a talk at Trestle Arts Base, where one of her sculptures is installed.
Many of the works will be available for purchase, she added, with an arts fair taking place on Market Place on 1 May.
Sarah Gillow, from St Albans BID, who have sponsored the festival, said: "SAVAF will not only enhance our city centre - keeping our streets vibrant and adding colour and beauty - but it will make art feel inclusive to all."
