Three children rescued after four-vehicle M1 crash near Luton
- Published
Three young children and an adult have been rescued from a car after a four-vehicle crash on the M1.
The collision between two lorries and two cars happened northbound between junctions 10 and 11 near Luton at about 01:00 BST.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the children were not hurt, but the adult had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with injuries.
The force also urged drivers to leave their vehicles if they break down.
In a Facebook post about the incident, it said: "If you are unfortunate enough to break down in your vehicle, please vacate it and stand well clear in a position of safety and await recovery, ideally a refuge area."
Two fire crews, paramedics and the police were called to the scene and the motorway was fully closed for over an hour but fully reopened by 04:00.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk