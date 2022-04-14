Ukrainians arriving in Luton are put up in hotels due to backlog
Ukrainian people are being put up in hotels due to delays processing their arrival, a council meeting heard.
Luton Borough Council said it had written to the government after some people arriving at London Luton Airport had to be temporarily placed in hotels.
There was also an issue processing young people arriving as unaccompanied asylum seekers.
The situation was having a "detrimental effect" and could prevent them getting a job, the meeting heard.
'Substantial delay'
Service director for housing, Colin Moone, said: "We're currently administering the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
"That only involves us getting the parties together who've agreed to be matched already.
"We've also had to place Ukrainians in some of our hotels because there isn't a process in place from the Home Office to deal with them."
Director of children's operations Alison Parkinson said there were also issues with the processing of unaccompanied asylum seekers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Currently, there's a substantial delay with the Home Office progressing young people who should have had their cases heard," she said.
"We're pushing back hard to the Home Office saying this is having a detrimental effect on these young people.
"This is impacting on their ability in some cases to gain employment.
"We're asking for an approach to be considered where they can access employment while processing [continues].
"That's a very active debate we're having with the Home Office."
The government has been contacted for comment.
