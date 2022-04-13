George Fox: Tributes paid after boy with brain tumour dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old with an aggressive brain tumour who has died.
George Fox, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma last year.
Earlier this year he travelled to the US for alternative treatment but was unable to take part in the trial after his condition deteriorated.
In a statement his parents said he "brought so much joy and happiness to our family".
In a post on their fundraising page, Louise and Matthew Fox said: "Always smiling, always happy, a real cheeky chap who touched hearts wherever he went.
"George is the best son, big brother, little brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
"We had just 13 years and five months of George, but we all agree we would rather have that time than not have George at all."
A fundraising campaign raised more than £300,000 to pay for his medical treatment in Los Angeles, but George had to go straight to hospital as his condition deteriorated on the flight.
More than £485,000 has now been raised for the family's US medical bills.
