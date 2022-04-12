M1 closure: Broken down Tarmac truck causes Milton Keynes delays
Published
A section of the M1 closed after a Tarmac truck broke down, National Highways (NH) said.
The northbound section of the road between junctions 14, for Milton Keynes, and 15, for Northampton, was shut after planned repair works overran.
It was due to open at 06:00 BST but reopened at about 07:00. There are delays of about 60 minutes in the area.
The road covering needed to dry and have markings painted on it, NH said.
The #M1 is closed northbound J14-J15, near #MiltonKeynes. For more information, including diversion route:-https://t.co/hVvtr7tP7D pic.twitter.com/MHvgSRL2GH— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 12, 2022
View original tweet on Twitter
