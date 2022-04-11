Met Police officer tried to meet girl for sex, hears jury
A Met Police officer was caught attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, a court has heard.
Det Con Francois Olwage, 52, allegedly tried to "groom" the girl in an online chat forum, but a jury heard she did not exist and he was instead messaging undercover police.
Mr Olwage, a counter-terrorism officer, was suspended from his job following his arrest.
At Winchester Crown Court he has denied a number of child sex offences.
The jury heard Mr Olwage, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, sent messages asking if the girl had a boyfriend before saying he would like to kiss her.
He then moved on to more explicit messages and tried to arrange to meet her, it was told.
Prosecutor Peter Shaw said: "He attempted to arrange to meet a 13-year-old in order to have sexual intercourse with her.
"This sexual intercourse was expected to take place in a flat in Basingstoke town centre.
"The plan would involve the defendant travelling to Basingstoke - unbeknownst to him the communication he had with the person he thought to be a 13-year-old girl was in fact with an undercover police officer."
One message from the defendant said: "I always chat about sexual stuff, you are a pretty girl so I want to chat about sexual stuff," the court was told.
The jury heard Mr Olwage also wrote: "I enjoy chatting to you, you are cute," and added: "I don't think your mum will like this chat."
The court was told that as the messages become more explicit, he suggested meeting up with her and arranged to take a train to Basingstoke, Hampshire, to meet her in a park.
In a phone call played to the jury, the defendant could allegedly be heard saying: "I shouldn't be encouraging you to meet strange men."
Mr Olwage has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.
The trial continues.
