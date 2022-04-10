Luton culture event will bring a buzz to the town, it is hoped
- Published
Luton town centre is poised to host a week-long night time culture which will include music, light shows and performances.
About Us will run nightly from 14 to 20 April.
Julia Horseman, from Luton Business Improvement District (BID), said: "It's thrilling to be welcoming such a unique outdoor multimedia display right into the heart of our town centre."
New music created for the event will be performed by choirs from the town.
Showtime will start at 20:30 BST and will celebrate the entire history of the universe from the Big Bang to the present day and is part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, organisers said.
It will feature live shows by artists who worked on the London 2012 Olympic Games' opening ceremony.
Gail Windrass, from the town, will be performing specially created music by Nitin Sawhney CBE, with her choir, Big Music Company.
"Luton sometimes doesn't get the publicity it deserves, she said.
"I think everyone wants us to be like London, but having this vibrant hub of culture that is so professional and cutting edge - I think it will make people really excited and hopefully more things like this will come to Luton."
Julia Horsman, BID's manager, said: "We are very proud to be working with the organisers to encourage local businesses and community groups to get involved too.
"From what we have seen and heard already, it really will be a spectacular event.
"We're expecting lots of extra people to flock to the area to enjoy the display, performances, music and projections over the week, and we can't wait for the buzz it will bring for workers, shoppers, visitors and residents."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk