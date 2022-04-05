'Hero' Richard Woodcock sacrificed life to save boy in Milton Keynes
- Published
A "heroic" neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a child was killed after being repeatedly hit with a dumb-bell, a coroner said.
The body of Richard Woodcock, 38, was found when police forced their way into a flat at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes on 26 June.
Coroner Tom Osborne ruled that he was unlawfully killed, but that "he saved the life of a two-year-old boy".
Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, died at the flat after police fired four shots.
The inquest in Milton Keynes heard how officers from Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance at about 09:40 BST.
Mr Woodcock, a council highways officer, had reacted after the "altercation" led to a screaming woman arriving at his front door "fearful of her life and... obviously in an agitated state".
The court heard that Mr Woodcock's wife was on a 999 call to the police when her husband decided to see if he could help the child who was in the flat, who was thought to be in danger.
Mr Woodcock was dragged inside and seriously assaulted "to the point where he was hit with a 4kg dumb-bell", Mr Osborne said.
A post-mortem examination found that he had traumatic head injuries, consistent with repeated blows.
It was thought that a large kettle-bell was used as weapon, the court heard.
At the opening of an inquest into Mr Igweani's death last July, police said Mr Igweani "became aggressive" and a Taser was fired, but it was ineffective.
Mr Igweani then barricaded himself in the main bedroom with the child, before armed response officers fired four shots, police said. He died at the scene.
As the conclusion of the inquest into Mr Woodcock's death, Mr Osborne added that the little boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries and needed surgery, was saved by Mr Woodcock's "heroic conduct".
The coroner said the killing had had a "devastating" effect on Mr Woodcock's family, who were "haunted" by what happened, and that a life had been "needlessly" taken.
He told the court that Mr Woodcock would be "remembered for his heroism and his bravery - but I think he will be remembered for more than his death".
Mr Osborne said he hoped that at some point the family, who did not want to speak after the inquest, would be able to think of their loved one and recall "happier times".
In a tribute released by the police last year, Mr Woodcock's family said more people than he "ever realised" loved him, with his death a "huge loss".
In her own tribute, his wife said it had been a "blessing to share my life with you, my dearest friend, my biggest love, my soul mate".
A full inquest into Mr Igweani's death is due to be held at a later date.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk