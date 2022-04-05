'Hero' Richard Woodcock sacrificed life to save boy in Milton Keynes
- Published
A "heroic" neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a child died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb-bell, a coroner said.
The body of Richard Woodcock, 38, was found when police forced their way into a flat at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes on 26 June.
Coroner Tom Osborne ruled that he was unlawfully killed, but that "he saved the life of a two-year-old boy".
Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, died at the flat after police fired four shots.
The inquest in Milton Keynes heard how officers from Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance at the property at about 09:40 BST.
Mr Woodcock had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, the hearing was told.
The council highways officer had reacted after a "altercation" which had sent a screaming woman rushing to his home who was "fearful of her life and was obviously in an agitated state".
He was dragged inside the neighbouring home and seriously assaulted "to the point where he was hit with a 4kg dumb-bell", Mr Osborne said.
The coroner added that Mr Woodcock's death had had a "devastating" effect on his family, who will be "haunted" by what happened, and that a life had been "needlessly" taken.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk