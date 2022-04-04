Milton Keynes: Man charged with murder over stab death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a housing estate.
Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes, was found injured in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:35 BST on 28 March and died in hospital the following morning.
A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.
He was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.
He was also charged with affray and a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a separate incident in the town on 26 March.
