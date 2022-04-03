Milton Keynes: Murder arrest over stabbing of Joseph Tayaye

Joseph Tayaye was found wounded at The Hide in Netherfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old was stabbed on a housing estate.

Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes, was found in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:35 BST on Monday and died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

He died from a stab wound to the chest, Thames Valley Police said.

A 20-year-old from Milton Keynes was arrested in Northern Ireland on Friday and brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police on Sunday.

