Milton Keynes Hospital starts food exchange for struggling staff
- Published
An NHS hospital has set up a food exchange for staff struggling with the rising cost of living.
Milton Keynes University Hospital staff can pick up or donate packaged and canned groceries at the food hub, in a staff-only area.
Kate Jarman, corporate affairs director, said it was the hospital's "moral duty" to support its workers.
"It shouldn't be needed, but it is - next it will be school uniform and kids' clothes and shoes," she added.
"This is reality for many NHS staff," Ms Jarman added.
"Food poverty, fuel poverty and cost of living is clearly a very significant stress for many, and why we want to do as much as possible to support our workforce."
We know that some of our staff are really struggling & that rising prices are a real concern. From today you can give and take food from our food swap in the Staff Hub. If you want to talk to someone for support please email chaplaincy@mkuh.nhs.uk @MKHospital 💚 #TeamMKUH pic.twitter.com/2K5XRQOxbX— Sarah Crane 💚 (@secraney) April 1, 2022
Pressures were being felt by a broad spectrum of professions within the hospital, including nursing, and not just by those on the lowest-paid bands, Ms Jarman said.
The hospital said it did not want those accessing the scheme at work to feel uncomfortable or embarrassed, and had avoided calling it a food bank.
"Many of us have known what it's like to live without enough for essentials and have needed support," added Ms Jarman.
"There is no shame in it, ever."
Reverend Sarah Crane, the hospital chaplain, tweeted about the food hub and said the chaplaincy was available for support.
