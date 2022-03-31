Burnham death: Pair jailed over death of man after fight
Two men have been jailed in connection with the death of a man after a fight in a village.
Beau Robinson, 35, died of his injuries in Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, Buckinghamshire last June.
Daniel Hicks, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article and Martin Fleming, 20, admitted violent disorder last month.
Hicks was sentenced to nine years and four months' imprisonment by a judge at Reading Crown Court.
Fleming, of Bideford Spur, Slough, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
Both Fleming and Hicks, of Lower Cippenham Lane, Slough, were originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offences on the first day of their trial.
Mr Robinson collapsed after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at about 13:10 BST, on 20 June. He died at the scene.
Det Insp Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said Mr Robinson's family "have endured many months of anxiety waiting for justice to take place".
