Milton Keynes: Man, 21, dies after being stabbed
- Published
A 21-year-old man stabbed outside a property in Milton Keynes has died.
The victim was found in the The Hide, Netherfield, at about 23:30 BST on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said officers and paramedics attended and treated the man at the scene, but he died in hospital on Tuesday morning.
The force said it was investigating the death as murder and has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard there would be "a large police presence in the area over the next few days" and a Section 60 stop and search order was in place until 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Mr Howard said the temporary measure was "designed not only to protect the public but also to prevent the escalation of any further violence".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk