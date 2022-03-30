Hertfordshire mental health unit issued with CQC warning
A mental health unit for children has been issued with a warning after inspectors found patients were at risk.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust's child and adolescent mental health wards as inadequate.
The CQC said "children and young people were not receiving standards of care they have a right to expect".
The trust said it had taken action and was determined to improve its service.
The service was previously rated good by the CQC and, overall, the trust continued to be rated "outstanding".
The concerns raised by inspectors relate to an inspection at Forest House in Radlett, near St Albans, which was caring for 13 patients when the CQC visited.
Craig Howarth, head of inspection for mental health and community services at the CQC, said leadership at the unit had "significantly deteriorated" since its previous inspection.
'Felt unsafe'
Mr Howarth said refurbishments at the centre meant "therapists didn't always have rooms available to conduct therapy sessions".
He said: "It was very concerning that there weren't effective systems in place to ensure young people were given routine medication safely, or even when medication was administered for the purpose of rapid tranquilisation - putting them at risk.
"It was also worrying some patients told us they felt unsafe, and others told us they felt dissatisfied with the care they received.
"There weren't always enough suitably-trained, competent, skilled and experienced staff to deliver safe care and treatment and develop meaningful therapeutic relationships with the young people. Leaders need better oversight of this."
However, inspectors also found that "most staff" treated patients with kindness and compassion and developed "patient care plans that were holistic and person-centred".
Karen Taylor, chief executive at the NHS trust, said: "We are disappointed that we have not always provided the levels of care and support that young people and their families and carers should expect.
"We have already taken action and are determined to improve the service and care we provide."
She said the Covid pandemic had led to a significant increase in "the number of young people needing our services, particularly those requiring a high level of support".
"The CQC has recognised that we have already started to address the issues they raised and we have an improvement plan in place," she said.
"We are working closely with service users, their families, carers and the CQC, who will re-inspect Forest House in due course."