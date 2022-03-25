Hertfordshire Police refers itself to standards department over tactical contact
- Published
A police force has referred itself to its professional standards department after using "tactical" - or deliberate - contact to stop a vehicle.
Trained officers used the strategy to apprehend a black Audi S5 on the A414 longabout (a form of road junction) near Colney Heath on Thursday night.
Hertfordshire Police had first attempted to stop the vehicle at about 22:10 GMT on the A1M.
The four occupants of the Audi were arrested.
The vehicle is suspected to have been stolen, the force said.
Tactical contact is used by appropriately trained police drivers to end a pursuit by making deliberate contact with a vehicle, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Hertfordshire Police said it first tried to stop the car travelling north on the Barnet bypass but it failed to stop and was pursued by specially trained officers.
A stinger was deployed and then "tactical contact" was used by an unmarked police vehicle as the Audi travelled along the A414.
No one was seriously injured, the force said.
Road closures were put in place and emergency services remained at the scene until about 04:30 on Friday.
The force said the incident had been referred to its professional standards department "as a matter of course" due to the tactical contact.
It has called for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk