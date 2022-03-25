Thousands affected by Hertfordshire power cuts
- Published
More than 5,000 customers were plunged into darkness when a power cut affected parts of south Hertfordshire.
UK Power Networks said 68 postcode areas were affected on Thursday "due to a fault on the electricity network" at 18:40 GMT.
Much of St Albans was affected and Thameslink and Great Northern reported issues with train services at Hatfield and Potters Bar.
The distribution company said power had been restored by 20:45.
In a tweet at 20:30, UK Power Networks said the "large outage" had been caused by a "fault at one of our main grid sites".
It said "engineers had to redirect power due to a fault on the electricity network".
Good evening, it looks like we have a fault at one of our main grid sites - this has caused a large outage. Our engineers are on site and working to get everyone back on power. Sorry for the disruption. Thanks, James— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) March 24, 2022
In a later statement, it said an "initial fault" with the National Grid had resulted in a power cut across parts of Hertfordshire.
"We worked as quickly as was safely possible to restore customers in stages, the first within a few minutes, with all customers restored by 20:45."
It apologised to customers for the disruption and inconvenience caused.
As well as the loss of power, mobile signals were also lost for some people. A spokeswoman said that could happen if a mast had been affected by the power loss.
Thameslink stopped serving St Albans City station as the lighting had been affected and said its decision not to let passengers off was "in the interest of safety".
⚠️ We have been advised of a local power outage at St Albans which is affecting station lighting.— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) March 24, 2022
In the interest of safety, trains will not call at this station.
ℹ️ More info to follow.
The University of Hertfordshire also confirmed its College Lane campus had been affected due to a "major power cut in the Hatfield area".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk