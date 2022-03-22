Stevenage building being demolished collapses onto street
- Published
A building in the process of being demolished has collapsed onto the pavement.
Swingate House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire crumbled onto the pavement and nearby road at about 10:00 GMT.
Roads in the town centre around the building have been closed so that emergency services and contractors can deal with the debris.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service said it was not aware of any casualties.
The building was being demolished as part of the Stevenage regeneration project.
The town's Conservative MP, Stephen McPartland, said on social media that he wanted a clear explanation about what had happened and called for the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk