EasyJet face mask rule to be dropped on some flights
- Published
The budget airline EasyJet has said mask wearing will no longer be required on some of its flights from Sunday.
The Luton-based company said where masks are no longer legally required at both ends of the route mask wearing would be a personal choice.
It means they do not have to be worn on UK domestic flights, including Jersey, excluding Scotland.
The rule change will apply to flights to Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary.
To those locations it will "not mandate customers and crew to wear masks onboard the flight", it said.
"Any customers or crew who wish to continue wearing a mask will of course have their personal choice respected.
"As a pan-European airline operating between over 30 countries, we must continue to ensure that we and our customers follow the legal requirements of all the countries we fly to."
It will provide clear information for travellers, it added.
Several other airlines have relaxed mask-wearing rules in recent weeks, including British Airways, Jet2.com and Tui Airways.
