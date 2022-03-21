Hundreds object to new Grendon prison plans
- Published
Plans for a new prison housing up to 1,468 prisoners near Aylesbury have met with strong opposition from nearby residents and parish councils.
The Ministry of Justice's plans for the jail at Grendon Underwood have been sent to Buckinghamshire Council.
More than 470 objections received so far include concerns about noise pollution, increased traffic, loss of privacy and sense of security.
The council is expected to discuss the application later this week.
The outline planning application for the new Category C prison states the "resettlement" jail would be built next to the existing Grendon (Category B secure) and Springhill (Category D open) prisons, off Springhill Road - and cover up to 67,000 sq m (721,000 sq ft).
There will be six new blocks for inmates, "care and separation units", workshops, a kitchen building and a 453-space car park.
HMP Springhill and Grendon currently hold about 500 inmates, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
As well as hundreds of objections, a council report stated there were "significant concerns" about the sustainability of the site, landscape and visual impact, harm to heritage assets (Grendon Hall, Lawn House, and Lower Farm) and loss of playing fields.
However, the scheme is being considered in light of government targets for 10,000 extra places across four prisons in England (two in the north, two in the south) to meet population forecasts for the next 10 years.
A planning statement document said: "The proposed site satisfies many of the site search criteria and is situated in a region where substantial demand for additional prison places is expected. The site is already owned by the Ministry of Justice."
It added the new prison would seek to address an "imbalance between the needs of prisoners and the types and location of prisons they are held in" to improve rehabilitation and cost effectiveness.