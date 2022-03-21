St Albans boy, 15, denies five terror charges
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has denied five charges of terrorism, including sharing a bomb-making video in an online chat group.
He is alleged to have twice posted a video titled "must fight them or move ahead" in a chat group on the Discord platform in February.
The video contained instructions on how to make a homemade explosive, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
The schoolboy was arrested in St Albans, in Hertfordshire, on 7 March.
He is also charged with one count of possessing the video and two counts of possessing documents titled "cooking recipes" and "explosive 111".
Scotland Yard previously said the charges relate to alleged Islamist extremism.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into secure accommodation ahead of his next appearance for an interim hearing at the same court on 13 April.