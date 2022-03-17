Central Beds crematorium set to be built in Steppingley
- Published
A crematorium is to be built on greenbelt land in a village, after it was approved by councillors.
Central Bedfordshire Council said it would be constructed off Fordfield Road, Steppingley, close to Flitwick, away from homes and public roads.
It will include "serene" gardens open for local residents, meadows, a lake and a tree-lined approach, it said.
Building work is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, subject to "due process", the council added.
It will be the first crematorium for Central Bedfordshire residents - the nearest facilities are currently in Bedford and Luton.
Hugh Jackson, the chairman of Steppingley Parish council, said he was against the plans as it would mean a "loss of farm land and loss of greenbelt".
Conservative councillor Eugene Ghent, executive member for assets and housing delivery, said: "The crematorium is a necessary addition to our community and will allow us to provide the right location and services for families to say goodbye to their loved ones in a peaceful setting.
"Families will also no longer have to wait as long or travel as far, and this will be a significant benefit at what can be a sad time in people's lives."
Services will be held from 09:00 to 17:00, Monday to Friday, the council said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk