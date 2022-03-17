Met police officer David Carrick charged with further rapes
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences has been charged with additional offences including rape.
David Carrick, of Hertfordshire, has been charged with 12 further offences, bringing the total to 41.
Some of the charges relate to three new complainants and allegedly took place between 2003 and 2015.
The 47-year-old denied 20 of the charges in court in December.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the latest charges were two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and two counts of assault by penetration relating to three new complainants between 2003 and 2015.
Additionally he has been charged with three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to one of the existing complainants between 2018 and 2020.
Mr Carrick is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on the new charges on 21 March.
He is also listed to appear for trial on 26 April at St Albans Crown Court.
The 41 charges he faces are:
- 18 counts of rape
- nine counts of sexual assault
- five counts of assault by penetration
- three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
- two counts of false imprisonment
- two count of attempted rape
- one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
- one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Mr Carrick worked as part of the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.