Tom Grennan: Therapy offered 'light at the end of a tunnel'
Singer Tom Grennan said therapy offered him "light at the end of a tunnel", as he opened up about his mental health battles.
He said: "Behind closed doors I've had hard times and seeking help was massively important.
"People might look at me as a celebrity and think everything is fine", but there had been "some very dark days where I needed help", he added.
He has urged others to seek NHS help for their mental health concerns.
Grennan is one of a number of celebrities appearing in an NHS England film, inspired by the Beatles track, Help.
They include Craig David, Laura Mvula, Nicola Roberts, Ella Henderson and Max George, who also appear in the film.
It aims to tackle misconceptions about seeking NHS talking therapies for mental health concerns.
The celebrities recite the lyrics to the Beatles classic, which were written by John Lennon about his own mental health experiences.
They also talk about how talking therapies helped them.
The film then calls on people who are struggling to reach out for support through the NHS, either by referring themselves or by getting a GP referral.
Grennan said of his experience: "At that point in my life, there was a wall up and it felt like I couldn't climb over it.
"But when I started to talk to people around me and have therapy, I saw that there was light at the end of the tunnel - I could get out of bed, I could get on with my day and didn't have that anxious voice holding me back."
Sony Music and Apple Corps donated the music and lyrics to the NHS England and NHS Improvement campaign.