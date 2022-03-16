Mentmore: Men arrested after burglary at 'Batman mansion'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at a mansion which has featured in major films.
The pair, aged 22 and 24, both from Leicester, were detained at 01:50 GMT on Sunday at Mentmore Towers, in Mentmore, Buckinghamshire.
The Grade II* listed building has been used for films including Batman Begins and Eyes Wide Shut.
Thames Valley Police said nothing was taken and the men have been released on police bail.
Mentmore Towers was designed by Sir Joseph Paxton for the Rothschild banking family in the 19th Century.
As well as featuring in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, it stood in as the home of Bruce Wayne in the 2005 film Batman Begins starring Christian Bale.
It has also featured in Ali G Indahouse and Johnny English.
In January it was listed on English Heritage's At Risk register.