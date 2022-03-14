St Albans terror arrest: Teen in court on terror offence charges
- Published
A 15-year-old accused of sharing bomb-making instructions on social media has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
He is alleged to have twice posted a propaganda video, made by the so-called Islamic State group, in chats on the Discord platform in February.
The teenager was arrested a week ago in Hertfordshire, and on Sunday was charged with two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication.
He has been remanded in custody.
Westminster Magistrates Court heard the boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested in St Albans on 7 March.
The charges relate to a publication which includes instructions on how to make the explosive TATP, also known as Mother of Satan, and an improvised explosive device.
The boy, who was accompanied by his mother, was not asked to enter any pleas and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
He was remanded into secure accommodation ahead of his next appearance at the same court on 21 March.
