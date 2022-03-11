Luton: Three charged with murder of Saul Murray
A man and two women have been charged with murder after a man died from a knife wound.
The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February.
Cleon Brown, 28, of South Hackney, east London; Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent, have been charged with murder.
All three appeared before magistrates in Luton and were remanded in custody.
Mr Brown, of King Edward's Road, Ms Dhillon, of Carnarvon Road and Ms Awe, of Saunders Street, are due to appear next at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Murray died of blood loss from a knife wound.
