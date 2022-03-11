BBC News

Luton: Three charged with murder of Saul Murray

Saul Murray was found dead in Luton on Sunday, 27 February

A man and two women have been charged with murder after a man died from a knife wound.

The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February.

Cleon Brown, 28, of South Hackney, east London; Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent, have been charged with murder.

All three appeared before magistrates in Luton and were remanded in custody.

Mr Brown, of King Edward's Road, Ms Dhillon, of Carnarvon Road and Ms Awe, of Saunders Street, are due to appear next at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Murray died of blood loss from a knife wound.

A property in New Town Street in Luton was cordoned off following the discovery of Mr Murray's body

