Hatfield Aerodrome: Company will not challenge initial quarry decision
A sand and gravel producer has said it will not be challenging a decision not to allow a quarry on the site of the former Hatfield Aerodrome.
Brett Aggregates wants to extract up to eight million tonnes of sand and gravel from the Hertfordshire site.
The Planning Inspectorate had dismissed an appeal by the company after its initial plans were rejected.
Brett said it will now push ahead with an amended application, submitted to the county council last year.
Hatfield Aerodrome was a private airfield between Smallford and Ellenbrook, linked to the de Havilland Aircraft Company factory from 1930. It was acquired by Hawker Siddeley from 1960 and became part of British Aerospace in 1978.
It was redeveloped in the 1990s, and offices, businesses and homes cover part of the site. The rest is grassland known as Ellenbrook Fields, which is popular with walkers and cyclists.
Brett Aggregates planned to extract sand and gravel from this part of the site over a 32-year period, but their planning application was rejected by Hertfordshire County Council.
The company appealed and, following a nine-day planning inquiry in November, the Planning Inspectorate published its decision in January which said the plans should not be allowed to go ahead.
It said harm to the green belt was "not outweighed by the benefits" of extracting minerals.
The company has confirmed it will not challenge this decision in the High Court.
However its second planning application, submitted last September and which is still undecided, does not include the erection and operation of a concrete batching plant.
The differences also include moving the access road from the quarry entrance by five metres to the east, in order to allow for additional acoustic screening.
Company representatives told the Local Democracy Reporting Service further changes to their second application had been made in light of the appeal inspector's findings and include more detail in areas such as public access.
"Over the coming weeks we will consult with local groups regarding this application and take any feedback," a spokesman said.
