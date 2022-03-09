Two Luton schools two merge across two sites
Two schools are two merge to form one primary school, spread over two sites.
Luton's Foxdell Infant School will expand to become a primary school from 1 April and will teach pupils aged four to seven.
Foxdell Junior School will close on 31 March and become an extension of the infant school, teaching students aged eight to 11.
Both of the schools are on the same road in Luton's Dallow ward, and run by the Foxdell Federation.
The schools have a "cost implication" caused by their shared leaders duplicating their work, a report to Luton Borough Council's executive said.
The report said the merger would increase opportunities to share resources and expertise, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Labour councillor Aslam Khan said: "This will mean improved continuity of development and learning, aided by pupils not having to change schools at the end of year two.
"This process would give the school further financial security in the long-term."