Watford hit-and-run: Boy, 11, hurt in crash
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has been hurt in a hit-and-run crash.
Hertfordshire Police said it was looking for the driver of a blue Volkswagen Polo, who failed to stop at the scene, in St Albans Road, Watford, at 17:10 GMT on Thursday.
PC Ian Key said the child was not seriously injured but it was a "frightening experience for all involved".
The car is thought to have been from between 2002 and 2005, police said.
PC Key, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.