Wonka filming will pay for improvements to St Albans park
- Published
A financial contribution "in the thousands" will be used to improve a park used as a film location for Wonka.
Parts of Verulamium Park in St Albans in Hertfordshire were closed to the public on Thursday.
Warner Brothers used the area for the Charlie & The Chocolate Factory prequel starring Timothée Chalamet.
St Albans City and District councillor Chris Davies said the park, which was once the site of the third-largest city in Roman Britain, "looked beautiful".
As well as a set in the area near to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub, a marquee and temporary pathways were set up on the flood plain next to the River Ver near Westminster Lodge.
Liberal Democrat Mr Davies said the production was "looking to do a park scene in particular - they were looking at Regent's Park in London but thought it would be way too busy".
He said after looking at Verulamium Park the producers "thought it would be ideal".
The park was covered in fake snow and had a "circus stall, Victorian lamps, and a vintage theme", he said.
"It was only a day's filming but the amount of logistics and infrastructure that went into that was just quite incredible to witness," Mr Davies added.
Wonka, directed by Paul King, focuses on Willy Wonka's early life and is due to star Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.
Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company announced in May that they were working on the new musical movie about the chocolatier before he opened his factory.
Since then, Chalamet was spotted filming on sets in Bath in Somerset and Lyme Regis in Dorset.
Mr Davies said: "There is a financial contribution [from Warner Brothers] that has been ring-fenced for park improvements."
He would not confirm how much it was but said it was "in the thousands".
The councillor said as well the money there was "kudos that St Albans is a cultural centre".
"We've got such rich history here, it's a great place for filming," he said.
The film is due to be released in March 2023.