Plans for more than 1,000 homes in Hatfield withdrawn
Plans for 1,100 homes have been withdrawn by developers days before a vote after a planning officer recommended throwing out the plans.
Arlington Business Parks had proposed the homes alongside a primary school and retail units on Ellenbrook Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.
The plans were first submitted to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in 2018.
Council officers recommended rejecting the plans over loss of green belt land.
The development was due to be discussed on 3 March but the application was withdrawn prior to the meeting.
Plans for a quarry on the park site were dismissed by inspectors in January, with an inspector noting that it would harm the green belt and affect the character and appearance of the area, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
During the consultation period, the council received 147 objections to the plans and two letters of support.
A report from the council officers said: "The proposal constitutes inappropriate development in the green belt.
"There would also be a considerable loss of green belt openness and conflict with a number of purposes of including land in the green belt."
Arlington had claimed there were very special circumstances to justify the development, including contributing significantly to the borough council's housing supply.
However, officers said there was no clear evidence the development would begin within the next five years so would not contribute to the council's supply in the near future.
