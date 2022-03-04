Potters Bar man who killed his mum said Putin had stolen his thoughts
A man who stabbed his mother to death believed that he was Jesus and Vladimir Putin was stealing his thoughts.
Charles Dearden, 31, had admitted the manslaughter of his mother Kim Dearden, 63, at their home in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 20 June.
St Albans Crown Court heard Dearden had been sectioned after attacking his mother the previous day, but was released and went on to kill her.
He will be detained in a hospital under the Mental Health Act.
The sentencing judge said four psychiatrists had found that Dearden was suffering florid psychotic episodes at the time of the killing.
Dearden had previously pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother, but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told the court that on 19 June 2021 police were called to the house by neighbours who heard a disturbance.
When officers arrived Dearden was completely naked, acting erratically, and several items in the home had been smashed.
He was taken to Barnet Hospital.
Mrs Dearden blamed the incident on her son smoking cannabis.
She had red marks on her neck and a bloodshot eye, the court was told.
At about 12:00 BST the following day, after Dearden had returned from the hospital, a neighbour smelt smoke and heard Kim shouting: "Please leave me alone. Please don't do it, Charles, don't do it."
Officers forced entry and found Mrs Dearden motionless on the floor. Dearden was found nearby, trying to strangle his dog.
The kitchen knife he used to kill his mother was found on the side.
When interviewed by psychiatrists, Dearden said he was trying to "exorcise" his grandmother's spirit from his mother, saying there was a family curse.
He also thought he was Jesus Christ, a low key Harry Potter and thought Vladimir Putin was stealing his thoughts, the court was told.
Judge Michael Kay QC described it as "a terribly sad and tragic case".
"Prior to June 2021 it seems there was little to indicate [Dearden] might suffer the very severe psychotic episode which occurred. There had been incidents of violence in the past in domestic settings and the use of illicit substances, in particular the use of cannabis."
But the judge said it was impossible to say the extent to which cannabis had played a part in the psychotic episode.
He sentenced Dearden to a hospital order with a restriction under the Mental Health Act, as he is considered to be a risk to the public.
The judge said that an inquiry is taking place into why he was released from Barnet Hospital in the early hours of the morning on the day he killed his mother.
