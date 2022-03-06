Luton flat fire: Three people rescued as blaze destroys home
Three people have been rescued from a fire that destroyed a first-floor flat.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze at a block of flats on Castle Street and Holly Street in Luton, at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.
Two people were rescued from a second floor balcony and one person was led to safety, it said.
Four people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire is thought to have been caused by a tumble dryer.
The fire was brought under control and the incident was closed at about 19:30.
"The fire is thought to have been caused by a tumble drier but a fire investigation will be undertaken once the scene is safe to do so", a fire spokeswoman said.
The service warned people not to leave appliances unattended and to close internal doors.
Nine crews from across the county attended.
