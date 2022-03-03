Investigation under way as man dies in Berkhamsted flat fire
About 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a flat in which a man died.
Hertfordshire Police said the fire and rescue service called officers to the property in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted at about 22:25 GMT on Wednesday.
"Officers attended and road closures were put in place while the fire was extinguished," a spokesman said.
The fire service sent four fire engines and an aerial platform to the scene and an investigation is under way to establish the cause.
