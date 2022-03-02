Bedford River Festival returns after Covid postponements
A river festival that attracts about 250,000 people to a town is returning this year after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bedford River Festival, a free event which takes place biennially in July and was last held in 2018, will take place on 23 and 24 July.
The 2020 festival was moved to 2021 but last year's event was also cancelled.
Bedford's elected mayor Dave Hodgson said it was "great to be able to start inviting people to get involved".
The weekend will see live entertainment, a funfair, raft and dragon boat races on the River Great Ouse, and other activities across the Embankment, Mill Meadows and St Mary's Gardens.
This year, for the first time, the town's High Street will be closed to host the Bedford Festival of Motoring, which will present 100 vehicles.
Bedford Borough Council said it wanted people to support a "fantastic local inclusive, creative and celebratory event".
"I know lots of people - me included- are looking forward to seeing the River Festival back in all its glory this year," Mr Hodgson said.
"There are so many different elements to the festival and there is sure to be something to for everyone during this fantastic weekend along our beautiful riverside."
